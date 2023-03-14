Matches are said to be made in heaven, and the story of this couple from Bihar’s Chapra just proved that again. Renu, who is three and a half feet in height, placed a garland around the neck of Shyam, who is three feet tall, and a crowd of onlookers gathered to witness the special moment. People did not hold back from taking photographs and videos of the special couple. Family members witnessed the bride and groom’s blissful moment and wished them a happy married life.

Although Renu and Shyam were from different castes, the members of both families agreed to the marriage and happily participated in the functions and rituals. Both their parents were initially concerned. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to find a suitable partner for their daughter and son. Shyam Kumar, a 23-year-old resident of Ramkolva, Chanchaura of Chhapra Sadar block is the shortest of the seven siblings and was unable to marry due to his height.

Renu, the youngest daughter of Gudeli Mahto, a resident of Madhaura, Bhawalpur, on the other hand, was unable to find a groom also because of her height. Renu is the only one among her four brothers and two sisters who are short in stature, and her family was concerned about her.

Renu and Shyam’s marriage is a film story in itself. After both families agreed and gave consent, Renu and Shyam became life partners. On Friday, at a temple, the couple tied the nuptial knot. Hundreds of people became witnesses of this unique marriage. Whoever saw these two as bride and groom not only blessed them but also looked eager to take the picture of this wonderful couple.

After their wedding, in a recent interaction with the media, Shyam said that he could not get married because of his short height. He started to feel that he would never get married. Shyam further said that now he has found a life partner, and his dream has come true.

On the other hand, Renu said that getting a life partner was like a dream for her. Seeing the wedding of other girls her age, she also had the desire to get married but she initially accepted that she would never get a life partner. Both the bride and groom said that it was their good fortune for both families to attend their marriage.

