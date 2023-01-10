We may often wonder if there is life beyond Earth, but the fact remains that our planet’s deep waters contain lifeforms that may be unknown to us. Our seas and oceans are home to a large variety of marine life, some more exotic than others and on the verge of extinction. Today, we are going to talk about a fish that is rapidly moving towards extinction and is one of the most valuable fish in the world. Yet, it is recommended to stay away from this fish since hunting or trying to capture them could cause you to be prosecuted.

Everyone is stunned to see the Atlantic Bluefin Tuna, the world’s most expensive fish. It has the title of being the most valuable fish in the world, costing about Rs 23 crore. It was bought in the year 2020 for Rs 13 crore, with its price only going up. The Atlantic bluefin tuna is the largest of the tuna subspecies. It is shaped like a torpedo fired from a submarine.

Its shape allows it to cover long distances in the sea at very high speed. The fish can weigh up to 250 kg and grow up to 3 metres long, according to researchers. Humans cannot be harmed by tuna fish. Other little fish make up their diet. These fish have warm blood, and the heat produced by their bodies is stored in a swimming muscle, which causes their swimming speed to significantly rise.

All bluefin species are highly prized for sushi and sashimi in Japan, where medium-sized and large fish are heavily targeted for the raw fish market. Serious overfishing has resulted from this commercial relevance. In October 2009, the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas confirmed that over the previous 40 years, the stocks of Atlantic bluefin tuna had drastically decreased by 72% in the Eastern Atlantic and by 82% in the Western Atlantic. The government of Britain has outlawed the hunting of tuna because it is endangered. Anyone found in possession of it may face fines and possible jail time as punishment.

