Most people put first, middle, and last names on their documents and passport. These can vary greatly in length. Some might even think they or someone they know have a long name. This man is giving the entire world the run for their money for having the longest name ever. Born Laurence Watkins, the man from Auckland, New Zealand, had a pretty common name, to begin with. But his thousands of other first names are what sets him apart. Laurence, as he likes his family and friends to still call him, now holds a world record holder for having the most Christian names. He has 2,310 first names and one family name to be exact.

Sharing his thoughts on this unusual and impressive feat on his official website, Laurence had mentioned that each of his thousands of names holds great significance for him. He shared six links of his full name. Needless to say, anyone would agree that he deserved that record. The Auckland man also shared that he officially changed his name in 1990. Turning from Laurence Watkins to many Christian names that hold great meaning in his life. He had signed a Deed Poll with the Department of Justice to officially register the longest name in the world.

He also mentioned that the Christian names he chose not only hold significance to him but also to his family. He has also stated on his website that he is ‘proud to be in the Guinness Book of World Records as the individual with the longest name’.

Having the longest names seems to be a Guinness World Record that a few people have successfully attempted to get a certificate for. Back on September 12, 1984, Sandra Williams and her partner decided to name their child something most of us would not even be able to pronounce, let alone remember how to spell. They simply wrote Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenk Koyaanisquatsiuth Williams on her birth certificate. Later, they decided it was not long enough a name for their child. So, they filed an amendment three weeks later. They went on to extend their baby’s name to 1,019 letters long. A 36-letter middle name was also added. The baby girl then had the name Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenkescianneshaimondrischlyndasaccarnaerenquellenendrasamecashaunettethalemeicoleshiwhalhinive’onchellecaundenesheaalausondrilynnejeanetrimyranaekuesaundrilynnezekeriakenvaunetradevonneyavondalatarneskcaevontaepreonkeinesceellaviavelzadawnefriendsettajessicannelesciajoyvaelloydietteyvettesparklenesceaundrieaquenttaekatilyaevea’shauwneoraliaevaekizzieshiyjuanewandalecciannereneitheliapreciousnesceverroneccaloveliatyronevekacarrionnehenriettaescecleonpatrarutheliacharsalynnmeokcamonaeloiesalynnecsiannemerciadellesciaustillaparissalondonveshadenequamonecaalexetiozetiaquaniaenglaundneshiafrancethosharomeshaunnehawaineakowethauandavernellchishankcarlinaaddoneillesciachristondrafawndrealaotrelleoctavionnemiariasarahtashabnequckagailenaxeteshiataharadaponsadeloriakoentescacraigneckadellanierstellavonnemyiatangoneshiadianacorvettinagodtawndrashirlenescekilokoneyasharrontannamyantoniaaquinettesequioadaurilessiaquatandamerceddiamaebellecescajamesauwnneltomecapolotyoajohny aetheodoradilcyana.

This new name had turned the renewed birth certificate 2 feet long. Of course, the girl made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s largest name.

