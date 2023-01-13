Australian Boxer Finds Teenage Robbers Breaking into His Car, Gives Them Scare of a Lifetime

An average person, we reckon, would avoid a confrontation with a professional fighter if they could, ten out of ten times. That would be even more true if one were a scrawny thief trying to sneak around, looking for stuff to steal. However, a couple of teenage burglars in Australia’s Gold Coast were not lucky enough to avoid such a situation. The two hoodie-clad youngsters, reportedly armed with knives, were scouting the side of what turned out to be Gold Coast cruiserweight Casey Caswell’s house! What ensued has not only been caught on camera but has now become a viral sensation.

The two clueless teens checking out the house led to Caswell getting an alert on his phone from his security motion cameras. The professional boxer rushed out to check what was up. He saw the two shady figures outside, trying to break into his car. Not hesitating even for a minute, Caswell ran behind the two, shirtless and screaming in anger.

The video shows the intruders scurrying away quickly, in all likelihood, scared for their lives and completely unwilling to take on someone who has multiple knockouts to his name!

The boxer said he had to protect his two daughters and pregnant wife, Jenna Surridge. “I’ve got two young girls and these guys coming in – masked assailants in the early hours of the morning – that’s going to scar a three-year-old for many, many years to come," he told 7 News.

Those who saw the video found it extremely hilarious. Several commented on the robbers choosing the wrong house. Others rejoiced that Caswell was able to chase them away and keep his family safe, while yet some expressed their worry regarding how such unscrupulous elements are becoming commonplace in the area’s neighbourhoods.

This attempted robbery was one of the many incidences of youth crime on the gold coast. According to the news outlet, even children as young as ten years of age are breaking into cars and taking them along for rides. The community has long talked about some serious action in these cases since most people attempting such crimes are juveniles and are let go rather easily.

