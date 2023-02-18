Rare and antique items can appreciate in value more than you think. If you ever find some rare valuable item in your hand while you are working somewhere and no one is watching it, what will you do? It is obvious that many would keep that rare item, but a young girl from Australia has won the hearts when she handed an ancient valuable treasure to the owners by saying that it belongs to the family and she won’t keep the item. The rare nearly 100-year-old coin was worth lakhs.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media where a female worker can be seen finding a valuable coin under the carpet while cleaning the floor and saw that the coin was from 1930, which is worth lakhs of rupees. The girl and other family members of the house were stunned to see the rare ancient coin.

Advertisement

A 20-year-old girl Charlotte Bosanquet, who lives in Sydney, Australia, has been working as a part-time house cleaner. One day, Charlotte reached a house, and while working she was shocked when she picked up the carpet on the floor. An old coin hidden under the carpet was found after removing a bundle of newspapers. When she rubbed the rust from the coin she found that it was from 1930. The coin was a rare one and after a quick research Charlotte came to know that the value of this coin could be more than Rs 21 lakh due to its antiquity.

The coin found by the girl during cleaning of the floor is estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees. Despite knowing this, she did not keep it to herself, instead handed over the coin to the owners of the house. The reason behind the high cost of this coin is that, during the economic crisis between 1929 and 1939, only 1,500 such coins were launched in Australia in 1930. According to Yahoo News, a coin of 1930 was sold last year for Rs 50 lakh, while in 2019 a similar coin was sold for around Rs 9.50 crore. Charlotte is now quite popular on social media for finding this rare coin. Seeing her honesty, many users praised her.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here