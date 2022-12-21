Australian Cricketer Amanda Wellington Draped a Pink Saree and Fans are Loving it

Australian cricketer Amanda Wellington has whipped up a storm on social media with her latest tweet. The cricketer tweeted a delightful picture of herself donning a traditional Indian saree on Monday. Amanda regularly shares engrossing content and often engages with Indian audience on social media. She is looking gorgeous in her six yards of sheer elegance and her post has gone viral with over 60,000 likes. While sharing the picture, Amanda wrote, “Wello in a saree if I am wearing it wrong please tell me.”

Fans have praised Amanda in the reply section and many of them have even dropped heart emojis.

Advertisement

One user actually advised Amanda on how she can wear the saree better. She wrote, “Nice you tried your best. Make sure that all the pleats are in an even position. Make as many pleats. That looks good. You can also pin them. Adjust the size of pallu. It looks good if it is long.”

Another person wrote, “Looks nice! In the south it is the other way around on your left shoulder. You can also try fixing the pleats at the centre to make it look

better!”

Amanda had earlier revealed that she had purchased a saree and was working out how to wear it. It seems that she has finally figured it out.

Advertisement

The Australian women's cricket team is currently touring India for a five-match T20I series. The visitors wrapped up the series in the fourth T20I and will be aiming to win the fifth game as well. Australia will take on India in the fifth T20I on December 20. Amanda Wellington is not a part of the Australian squad that is touring India.

Advertisement

The Adelaide-born cricketer has so far played 22 matches in white-ball cricket. In ODIs, she has scalped 18 wickets after playing 14 matches. In the shortest format of the game, Amanda has 10 wickets under her belt. She has till now featured in a solitary Test for Australia. Amanda recorded her best figures of 4/16 in international cricket back in February 2017 during a T20I match against New Zealand.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here