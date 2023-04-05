Australian Diplomat Is ‘Delighted’ To Attend Panguni Festival In Chennai

The auspicious occasion of Panguni Uthiram is here. Devotees all across Tamil Nadu are engrossed in the fervour of festivities, today. On this day, people worship Lord Ayyappa, Lord Shiva, and Lord Vishnu, with a particular focus on Lord Murugan. This year, Australian Consulate-General for South India Sarah Kirlew also attended the festivities. And Sarah was “delighted to witness" the vibrant procession at Chennai’s Mylapore neighbourhood. Sarah dropped a couple of pictures of herself attending the festivity in a Twitter thread. She also shared a video, giving a glance at the Panguni festival held at Chennai’s Kapaleeshwarar temple.

From pulling off the iconic “Ther Chariot" to experiencing the pleasant smell of “camphor and jasmine in the air", Sarah revealed that she experienced it all. In the picture, Sarah is standing on some elevated balcony, with the Ther chariot giving her beautiful background. The video shows, a wave of devotees pulling the majestic chariot. In another post, Sarah can be seen posing at the forefront of a gigantic rangoli. While sharing glimpses of the festival, the Australian consulate-general wrote in the caption, “Delighted to witness the joyful Panguni festival in Mylapore this morning. The majestic hand-pulled ‘Ther’ chariot, colourful clothes and kolams, and all smelling beautiful with rich camphor and jasmine in the air. Truly a wonderful experience of South India in Chennai."

Several users expressed their happiness as Sarah participated in the festivities. One user commented, “Glad to see you enjoying the TN festival fervour.. May God bless you with a joyful life!"

Another wrote, “That’s the beauty of South India, rich in cultural traditions and being inclusive."

So far Sarah’s post has collected more than 81,000 views. The Australian Consulate General’s office reportedly works for Australia’s interests in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Talking about the festival, the Panguni festival is organised between mid-March to mid-April in the Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai. It is a nine-day festival that begins with flag hoisting and on the seventh day, the festival of Arubathimoovar is celebrated.

