Australian Journalist Inquires About 'Bollywood' Movie, Desis Deem it As 'Best Description' of RRR

S Rajamouli, with ‘RRR,’ proved that he has a finger on the pulse of the audience. The movie was backed by a huge audience both in India and abroad alike and the incredible box office collection it did is only a testament to how far and wide the movie travelled. With a lot of buzz that the movie has created, a new post that is now going viral comes from an Australian journalist named Melinda Farrell. In her tweet, Farrell can be seen asking the people about a Bollywood movie and somehow netizens deemed it as the “most apt" description of the movie RRR.

“A friend is recommending a Bollywood film to me but he can’t remember the title. It’s about a man who needs to rescue his sister after she was kidnapped from the village & he’s discovered by an undercover cop. Involves a big scene with tigers & bears in a palace. Can anyone help?" read the tweet. Below the tweet, she wrote, “Twitter to the res us! Thanks all! RRR it is and good to find out it’s actually a Tollywood film."

“RRR( rise roar revolt)… It is not a Bollywood movie it is a Tollywood which is a Telugu movie but it releases in several languages biggest blockbuster in India, USA, japan And ruling the world… Enjoy the movie," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “NOT a bollywood movie. Just call it Telugu film. RRR."

The film is set in the 1920s when India was under the British Raj and it highlights the atrocities carried on by the Britishers over Indians.

Given how movies work, the film, in its limited time frame, could only manage to show a fraction of the brutalities inflicted upon Indians by the colonisers.

However, a British historian named Robert Tombs thinks differently. Earlier, a report went viral which claimed that the Professor of French history at the University of Cambridge wrote an article for ‘The Spectator’ where he claimed that the portrayal of the Britishers in ‘RRR’ was “unusually nasty and at the same time amazingly silly."

According to The Spectator, in the letter, he wrote, “To portray British officials and soldiers roaming the country casually committing crimes is a sign of absolute ignorance or of deliberate dishonesty… So films like RRR do not reveal some hidden truth about the past, nor do they express genuine popular feelings. They try to stir up synthetic emotions…Netflix should be ashamed for promoting it."

