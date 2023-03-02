Every Desi city has a dish that tastes particularly good in that very air, cooked with those very spices and tasted in those particular street-corners. For Indore, that’s Poha. Among a variety of chaat, kachoris, samosas, panipuri and the like, the Indori Poha occupies a special place. It packs a punch with a variety of textures you could choose from. You might try it by itself or accompanied with some jalebi or imarti.

Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor visited India and fell in love with the Indori Poha. The India vs Australia 3rd Test is ongoing at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Sharing a snap of a plate of the scrumptious snack, Lalor wrote, “Indore’s famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India come to Indore. I’m loving it".

Suggestions poured in for him from Indore residents.

Food Twitter sure has an eclectic taste! Recently, a food blogger going by @mutthusouplover made a comprehensive list of Delhi’s best street food and where to find them. Over a year, he visited 120+ food shops and stalls and sampled approximately 200 different dishes in Delhi. Now, he has compiled a comprehensive Twitter thread that could cure your mid-week blues or make you terribly hungry or both.

