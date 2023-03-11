An Australian man has achieved a bizarre Guinness World Records for catching most table tennis balls on his head covered with shaving foam. According to the official website, the man identified to be Oscar Lynagh attempted the record in Melbourne in November last year. With 30 seconds on the clock, Lynagh managed to collect 12 balls on his head. It was on Thursday, March 9, when Guinness officially announced the world record via Twitter alongside a clip of Oscar Lynagh attempting the challenge.

The video begins with the man seated on a chair as a lady applies a measured amount of shaving foam on his head. After the process is completed, the Aussie man picks up a bowl filled with table tennis balls and stands straight in front of a wall. The man then begins to throw one ball at a time, to have them collected in the mountain of foam. He tries to be as fast as possible but misses a few shots while continuing the challenge. Once the time is up, the counting of the ball is done to declare the result.

Advertisement

While sharing the world record, the official Twitter page of Guinness wrote, “New record: Most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) - 12 by Oscar Lynagh. Yes, this is a real record you can try at home." Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over twenty-one thousand views on Twitter, leaving a slew of users to share their responses. A user called it the “Guinness World Record lite edition."

Advertisement

Another suggested, “Someone do a cool whip version!"

One more followed the suit, “Giving Guinness World Record out for anything these days."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Twitterati said, “If the guy was a true Aussie, he would do that with golf balls."

Reportedly, Oscar Lynagh has multiple records in his kitty including the farthest throw of a rubber chicken and the farthest behind-the-back catch of a tennis ball. While Lynagh’s feat was solo, the same challenge was also attempted by a team of two including Davish Rush and Jonathan Hannon. Hailing from the United States, the duo attempted the challenge in Boise, Idaho, back in the month of April 2021. The pair managed to collect 35 tennis balls on their heads in total in the span of 30 seconds.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here