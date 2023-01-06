Australian Pilot Leaves Cockpit to Tackle Rude Passenger, Confrontation Caught on Tape

A passenger was forced to deboard off a plane in Australia after he wrestled with the pilot leaving other passengers enraged. A video of the incident, which went viral on TikTok, saw the pilot leaving the cockpit to boot the aggressive passenger off the flight. The pilot of this Virgin Australia flight had to physically shove the man after he refused to cooperate. Reportedly, the plane was due to depart from Townville Airport in Queensland, Australia, but was delayed due to the altercation. A fellow passenger, who recorded the incident, claimed that the aggressive man ‘had one too many’ and refused to get off the plane.

In the footage, the man can be heard arguing with the flight’s staff as shocked passengers began recording the scuffle on their mobile devices. When the apparent drunk passenger was told “You’re off mate". He continued to protest and also ended up grabbing the collar of the flight’s pilot. Another passenger and an air hostess quickly intervened and helped the pilot to push the man towards the plane’s door. The angry passenger was heard hurling profanities in the viral clip.

Advertisement

The air hostess who jumped to the pilot’s rescue pointed a finger at the aggressive man, while the pilot asked him to stop swearing. The clip was uploaded on TikTok on Wednesday alongside the caption, “One too many mate," Ladbible

A Virgin spokesperson, while addressing the incident told 7 News, that Virgin Australia has zero tolerance for ‘unruly’ behaviour and that ensuring the safety of their staff and passengers has always been their priority.

“The safety of guests and crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for any type of unruly behaviour on Virgin Australia flights," said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

He added that similar incidents of the scuffle that broke out on the flight are always referred to the Australian Federal Police or State Police by the staff. It appears that the angry passenger who was kicked off the flight could face charges. In addition to this, travel restrictions have also been imposed on him.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here