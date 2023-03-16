Australian television presenter Erin Holland is currently having the time of her life while working as a host for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. The former Miss World Australia/Oceania, who is married to Aussie cricketer Ben Cutting, has grabbed attention online for her efforts to learn Urdu. Wondering who her “Urdu 101" teacher was. Well, it was none other than former Pakistan women’s team skipper Urooj Mumtaz Khan who taught Erin the basics of the language. A video of their learning session during the PSL 8 qualifier between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans has won hearts on social media.

Erin Holland dropped a video of her Urdu lesson with the caption “Urdu 101 with Urooj Mumtaz Khan". Dressed in an embroidered salwar kameez, the Australian presenter gave everyone quite a few style goals with her outfit. Erin introduced the former Pakistan skipper with the words, “Hi guys. It’s Urdu lessons 101 with Urooj, my local language teacher."

Urooj Mumtaz Khan then proceeded to ask Erin Holland to show off her Urdu skills. The former Miss World Australia nailed the pronunciation of numbers up to 10, with the ex-Pakistan selector gesturing the numbers with her fingers. Erin then jokingly said, “bas" (stop). She was then asked by Urooj what she would say if it was raining. Once again, Erin managed to give the right answer, humming “Dekho baarish ho rahi hain", the hook line of a song by Anu Malik. The duo then walked away after saying “That’s it".

Urooj Mumtaz Khan couldn’t stop herself from sharing the clip as well. She also promised her followers that there was more to come.

The adorable clip immediately went viral, leaving many people impressed with Erin Holland’s attempt to learn the local language. “A+ for Urdu 101 on the report card", a user wrote.

Some found the video “cute".

Others lauded Urooj Mumtaz Khan’s skills as a teacher.

“Good work, keep it up. And thanks for promoting our local attire," a comment read.

People were all praise for Erin Holland’s dance skills as well.

What do you think about Erin Holland’s Urdu lessons?

