Australian Sperm Donor Changed Names To Father 60 Kids; Here's How He Got Caught

The sperm donor was exposed after the parents, at a get-together, questioned why all their kids looked so similar.

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 18:49 IST

Delhi, India

The sperm donor used 4 fake aliases. (Representative Image)
A sperm donor in Australia had used not one but four fake names to father more than 60 children. This shocking discovery was made after the parents of the children noticed something strange. All the kids looked similar to each other. That should not have been the case at all. The parents from an LGBTQ+ community raised suspicions about this peculiar resemblance when they met at an event for new parents. They then began calling their local IVF facilities to investigate what was the reason behind this. It was then found that they all had the same sperm donor, reported The Mirror.

Some of the recipients had met the donor through informal channels. According to the mirror, Dr. Anne Clark of Fertility First in Sydney said that while her clinic used the donor only once he had offered his services to others through unofficial methods. These unofficial methods in question included places like Facebook groups. Two Facebook pages, Sperm Donation Australia and Australian Backpackers Seeking Sperm Donation have been identified to have posts about seeking donors by would-be ­recipents. The news outlet also quoted Dr. Clark as saying, “We know he got gifts, holidays – all a complete criminal offense. The reason he was discovered is he wasn’t fully Caucasian."

It was also reported that on the Australian Backpackers page, some donors offered donations when they visited for a few weeks on holiday to the country. Further, the news portal quoted Aimee Shackleton from charity Donor Conceived Australia, as saying, “People talk about meeting up in a car park or hotel and passing over a fresh sample. Life ought, to begin with dignity and not as a process of some unregulated anonymous transaction."

In several countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia, it is illegal for sperm donors to receive payment for their donations. In the United Kingdom, these regulations are put into effect by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA). The Independent reported that the donors are allowed to receive a maximum of £35 for each clinic visit to cover their expenses. If their expenses for travel, accommodation or childcare surpass this sum, they can ask for more. It has also been reported one person’s sperm donation can only be used for a maximum of 10 families. How many kids are born in each family does not have a set limit.

The donors have the right to decide to lower their limit for donations to families.

first published: February 20, 2023, 18:40 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 18:49 IST
