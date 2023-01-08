Australian Teenager Pranks Google Street View Car and Pretends To Be Dead in ‘Legendary’ Act

Google Street View tool allows users to virtually explore the areas (they’re looking for) by stitching together panoramic images of the streets. It was made possible through Google’s vans that drive all around the area to provide a 360-degree view of popular spots along the road at many addresses. While the tool is utilised for virtual walks, exploring interested outlets, etc., an Aussie teenager tried to pull a prank by pretending to be dead when the Google Maps car drove past in New South Wales (NSW).

The teen pulled off the now-viral stunt in November by pretending to be dead on the driveway of his home. Heath Slater, from the small coastal town Ilukaa on the Clarence River in north-eastern NSW, saw the Google Street View car heading down his street when he ran onto the driveway and dropped to the ground face down, acting to be dead. The car captured Heath’s ‘dead’ pose, after which he took to the video-sharing platform to share about his successful prank.

The TikTok video titled, ‘Pretending to be dead in front of the Google Maps car REVEAL’, went viral on social media as users called it “legendary". “This is one for the history books," wrote an impressed user while another one said, “Letssssss gooooooooo people gonna be talking about this in five-plus years." One user also remarked that it’d be scary to watch this on Map and wrote, “would be so scared if I saw that".

