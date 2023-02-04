Winning a lottery is a dream for many as a lot of people who buy lottery tickets often don’t become that lucky to receive the prize money. Lotteries are a chance to change your life for good if the prize money is huge enough. But, trying your luck does not always fall in your favour. However, what would you do if you came across the news that a woman who won a $40 million jackpot did not claim it? Though her luck favoured her, she grew cynical and initially thought it was all a scam.

According to 7New.com.au Echuca, a woman from Northern Victoria region in Australia won a lotto jackpot of $40 million. The lottery organisers were initially unable to reach her when her winning numbers were drawn on Thursday, February 2. But, after she received the news on Friday, initially she thought it was a scam.

Advertisement

The woman thought she was being scammed and did not believe the callers until they contacted her a second time to tell her that it was a genuine win. As soon as the woman realised that she had won $40 million, she was baffled and could not believe it.

She revealed that she initially did not pick up the call as she was at work. Her winning numbers in the Powerball entry were 7, 35, 31, 2, 24, 21, and 15. The lottery Powerball number was 18. In division two through 9, there were a total of 13,30,835 winners and they took home a total of $2,45, 88,923.20 in total. That includes 26 division two winners who took home $26,183 each.

“Oh my god! Oh my god! I can’t believe it. I thought it was a scam!" She told The Lott, Australia’s official lottery provider. She said that it didn’t feel real and questioned if it was all real. “I’m so nervous, I feel really bizarre. My whole body has gone numb! My husband and I couldn’t sleep at all last night. We were pacing back and forth. My husband and I have these goals in place and were wondering how we were going to achieve them, but now we don’t have to worry any more. I can’t believe this is happening!"

Advertisement

She has decided to quit her job, buy a new house and look forward to the future. She said that she could now take some time off to spend with her family and also pay off her mortgage completely to set her and her family up for the future.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here