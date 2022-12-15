Australia's Richest Woman Gives Bonus Of Rs 82 Lakh To 10 Employees

A lady boss has surprised her employees recently by giving them a hefty bonus. She announced giving 82 lakh to her 10 employees as a Christmas bonus. Sounds dreamy, right? The boss called an emergency meeting in the office and took the names of 10 selected employees and surprised them by giving them a Christmas bonus of Rs 82 lakhs. Employees were pleasantly surprised by the gesture.

At a time when people have lost jobs and good salaries due to the long pandemic, a woman boss surprised her employees by giving a huge bonus. Now, the boss’s generosity has become the talk of the town. In the beginning, employees were astonished when the boss called for an emergency meeting.

According to News Corp Australia, the name of the female boss is Gina Rinehart. This company was established by her father.

However, Gina recently announced a $100,000 bonus at the meeting. Earlier, Rinehart told the Roy Hill company employees to get prepared for an important announcement. Usually, when the boss organises such meetings, the employees get scared.

But here the lady boss made them rich. The list of these 10 also includes the name of an employee, who joined the company only for 3 months. Mining magnate Rinehart is a billionaire. She has total assets of 34 billion.

Last year, his company earned a profit of more than Rs 190 billion. For this, Rinehart thanked Roy Hill employees for another great year and said Australia benefited as a whole when her company did well.

