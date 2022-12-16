Avatar: The Way of Water takes audiences back to the fictional world of Pandora. Set a decade and a half after Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) decides to forgo his life with ‘sky people’ and become a part of the beautiful Na’vi clan. He has come a long way in life. He not only married Ney’tiri (Zoe Saldana) but they also have four children now: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and an adopted daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). As the movie was released, many took to their social media handles and shared their reviews.

While some are busy praising the story of the movie, others are praising the VFX. James Cameron also gathered a lot of praise for this gem. “Half Movie Done. Great VFX, Beautiful Under Water Scenes," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Watched James Cameron’s #Avatar, the thing which is evident in the film is that the boundaries for the imagination of a writer are beyond imagination. Every shot, every frame of the film is JAW-DROPPING. Now a James Cameron fan for life."

Advertisement

Here are a few reactions:

Advertisement

James Cameron made his fans wait for 13 years before he returned to Pandora and made sure it was all worth it. The director, who has delivered some of the most memorable cinematic experiences, lives up to visual expectations. Avatar: The Way of Water is far richer and bigger than its 2009 precedent. Cameron plays it smart with both halves, banking on nostalgia in the first half while serenading us with the new world in the second.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here