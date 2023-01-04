Axis My India Survey: 52% Indians Say Their Digital Time Rose in a Year, Facebook & Flipkart Used Most

Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company, released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues.

The report for the month of January highlights that media consumption in India has increased for 21% of the people.

The increased digital media consumption is clearly reflected in the survey as 52% said their time spent on digital increased in the last year. In their findings, Facebook aka Meta emerged as the most-used social media platform with 35% of people surveyed who stated that they logged in to Facebook the most.

The trend of shopping online did not see any dip as Flipkart emerged as India’s go-to e-commerce platform.

Apart from scrolling their social media timelines and shopping online, Indians also took a keen interest in sports with cricket standing out as the country’s favourite sport and by a substantial margin.

46% stated that they liked watching the T20 World Cup while 25% preferred the excitement of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The recently-concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 had the attention of 16%.

Axis My India is currently tracking consumer sentiment across states in India, offering real-time insight into the shifting consumer sentiments across the country. Consumer sentiments are based on a monthly average of adult residents across states in India. The sentiment analysis can be further broken down into five sub-categories such as:

1. Overall household spending

2. Spending on essential and non-essential items

3. Spending on healthcare

4. Media consumption habits

5. Mobility trends

Methodology

The CSI follows the methodology of a national representative random probability sample as used in the standardised CATI (Computer aided telephonic interview) methodology, covering all geographic and demographic segments across all states and Union Territories in India. All interviews are conducted through CATI, among nationally representative sample of All India 10000+ adults per month. Surveys are weighted in each district by age, gender, occupation, and region.

News18.com was provided early and exclusive access by Axis My India to their Consumer Sentiment Index.

