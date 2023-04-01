'Aye Tomye', 'Gigi Ikde': Desi Paparazzi's Priceless 'Welcome' to Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid

Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India; so it’s Spider-Man: Not Far From Home at long last for Desi fans. The star couple landed at Mumbai airport in casual outfits, here to attend Nita Ambani’s cultural centre launch. There was, of course, a crowd of paparazzi awaiting them and even with Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple there, the paparazzi ended up stealing the show in an adorably hilarious way.

In a clip shared by DNP Entertainment, a group of paparazzi can be heard calling out to Tom in hilariously creative ways. From enthusiastic and long-drawn “Tom"s to “Aye Tomye/Tommy", the paparazzi really welcomed the actor like an old pal. While Twitter found it all hilarious/cute, many were left wondering what form Zendaya’s name might have taken on.

Tom Holland wasn’t the only one who got this warm welcome from paparazzi in India. In another viral clip, they were heard calling out to supermodel Gigi Hadid in Marathi. “Ikde ikde ujwi kade," rang out loud and clear as Gigi posed for the cameras at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Twitter has been left in splits.

The inaugural event of the NMACC has been a star-studded affair, being attended not just by international stars but also by Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and industrialists.

