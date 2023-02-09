Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have weighed in on the ‘aap’ vs ‘tu’ debate that has been raging on Twitter over the past couple of days. It all started with some Twitter users complaining about Mumbai residents using “tu" to address people instead of “aap". They were immediately called out, and a slew of memes were made making fun of the hot take. Some of them also sarcastically replaced the “tu" that occurs in numerous Bollywood songs with “aap" to drive home the point.

Now Ayushmann has added his voice with a throwback from his film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The 2015 romantic comedy film revolves around a man named Prem essayed by Ayushmann, a school dropout, who hesitantly marries a woman who is overweight, named Sandhya. The couple come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

“A rare “Tu" moment. Approx 230 kms away from Delhi. Dum laga ke Haisha… Circa 2015," Ayushmann wrote in a tweet. The song playing is ‘Tu’ by Kumar Sanu.

It seems we have a clear vote in favour of “tu" from Ayushmann Khurrana. What do you think?

Earlier, some Twitter users had complained that they felt disrespected over strangers in Mumbai calling them “tu". One tweet specifically mentioned a bus conductor addressing the OP with “tu" and was immediately called out for its classist underpinning. Many people also explained the Marathi root of the practice, not to mention the implication of closeness and affection that’s contained in “tu".

Thereafter, from memes, sarcastic tweets replacing every “tu" in Bollywood songs with “aap", to some compelling arguments- everything has been made, with Ayushmann’s tweet being the latest addition.

