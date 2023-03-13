Board exams are stressful. The anxiety around the exams and the pressure to score well is enough to give students a nightmare. And one of the most feared subjects happens to be Mathematics, which is not everyone’s cup of tea. The daunting syllabus and the never-ending quest to find values and solve equations can be scary. Such is the distress that once the “math exams were done", it felt like the board exams were over. This is exactly what Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana thinks, and we absolutely agree. Ayushamann shared a tweet that is absolutely relatable if you too are in the disliking mathematics club.

As the students of the country brave the examinations, Ayushmann Khurrana decided to revisit his feelings during board exams. Sharing his thoughts, the actor wrote, “Math exam done Matlab board exams done (Math exams are over, means board exams are over)."

Advertisement

In no time, the post went viral and garnered a lot of reactions for many users. While many social media users agreed with him, there were many who found a different subject stressful.

Check out the actor’s tweet here-

Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, “And exam khatam matlab Math ke result ka load chalu (And once the exam is done, means the stress for Math’s result begins)."

Another user wrote, “For me, Physics exam done matlab semester exam done (For me, once the Physics exam was done means the semester exam is done)."

Advertisement

An individual joined in and said, “I have my accounts lecture in minutes and it’s killing me. Math hate is real."

However, not everyone seemed to share a fear of mathematics. A few people pointed out that they liked the subjects.

Advertisement

One user responded, “Maths is the easiest subject ever!"

One Twitter user pointed out, “Sabse aasaan exam thi bhai ye (It was the most easiest exam, brother). Main fear was Chemistry."

Exams are indeed a difficult time in a student’s life. Before the board examinations commenced, Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan too shared a few words of positivity.

Responding to a fan’s request during an Ask SRK session on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Study as hard as you can. Do not get anxious. I used to carry a placard in the school march past, ‘do your best and leave the rest’ just don’t stress. All the best."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here