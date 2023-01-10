'Baba, My Bestest Friend': Babil Khan Pays Moving Tribute to Late Father Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan left behind a gaping void in the world of actors and artists, and his son and actor Babil Khan’s tribute to him has once again reminded the internet of the magnitude of the loss. Babil, who recently appeared in the film Qala, performed at the Spoken Fest 2022, where he paid a moving tribute to his late father and shared the story of his journey before and after Irrfan’s death. Babil is perhaps not the first person you think of when you think about “star kids" and the performance proves exactly why. Babil detailed his childhood and teenage years with Irrfan and how his Baba, his “bestest friend" took him to “meet God".

Babil detailed how he grew up lonely and how Irrfan, via a series of swimming lessons, taught him the concept of surrender, something that came to his aid after he lost his father. He spoke about his journey from being a lonely “Mowgli" to a teenager leading a rather hedonistic lifestyle when he drifted apart from Irrfan.

Irrfan’s death effected a transformation in Babil as the shallowness of his friendships revealed itself, and he went back to the riverbank where he had those swimming lessons. He ended the moving tribute with describing how he surrendered once more and let the river take him.

“Babil Khan should start writing. He can express his tiniest emotions wonderfully, just like a writer does," wrote a YouTube commenter. “We should protect this man at any cost. The rawness and his innocence is so precious. Babil khan for who he is not just because he’s son of a legend," commented another. “This young man has such profound wisdom and honesty. There is much sadness in between this heartwarming teaching. Thank you to his parents for gifting the world such a wise, empathetic person," reads another comment.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Babil recently recounted how, on the day his father died, at first, he didn’t believe it. After a week, the young actor was shocked to learn that his father wouldn’t be coming back. It was after this realisation that Babil went into a bad spiral. He said, “I just locked myself in my room for one and a half months."

