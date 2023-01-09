'Babies Can't Be Made After 8pm': Pak Defense Minister’s Solution to Population Control

Statements, especially those delivered by people leading the nation have everyone’s attention. When some of these fail to make sense, that’s when eyebrows are raised. In cases like this one, it leaves people on the internet in disbelief. The current Defense Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has caught the attention of social media users for an unusual remark on population control. The clip was shared on Twitter and it showed the defense minister sitting for a news briefing where he can be heard putting out a rather weird hypothesis on how the population can be controlled. He said, “There’s no population increase in countries where markets close at 8 P.M." Check it out here:

Social media users were baffled by the comment. Many were still trying to understand the logic behind this statement. Others were laughing over the hypothesis, calling him way ahead of his time for this research. They were also surprised over how he was able to co-relate markets and babies. A Twitter user wrote, “These guys are way ahead in research it seems! The fortune agencies around the world would pay to lay their hands on this ‘research’ would more than wipe out Pak’s entire balance of payments problem times over. Now, if only someone could demystify it for the plebs."

“There you go. The perfect solution to population explosion: close all markets at 8 PM," read another tweet.

Another user wrote, “Pakistan and its leaders are socially distant from logic."

Check out some other reactions right here:

A few months ago, the Federal Minister for Planning in Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal, also gained much attention on Twitter. The Pakistan minister made a remark urging people to cut down their tea intake. This appeal came after it was revealed that the nation consumed tea worth Rs 83.88 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22. Following this, the Federal Minister for Planning in Pakistan, took it upon himself to urge the people to cut down on their consumption of tea intake.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22 also revealed that the country’s total public debt was PKR 44,366 billion at the end of March 2022.

