Baby Girl Born With Rare 2-Inch Long ‘True Tail’ in Mexico

A baby girl was born with a ‘true tail’, a condition that is deemed incredibly rare by medical experts. The case study of the girl was published in an entry in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery, which suggested the tail has now been detached surgically. Reportedly, the infant was born at a rural hospital located in northeastern Mexico. It was a cesarean section, however, the infant had no history of exposure to harmful radiation or infections during pregnancy. Her parents are said to be two healthy adults in their late 20s.

According to the case study, the tail measured about 5.7 cm in length (approximately 2.2 inches). While its diameter is reported to be 3mm and 5mm. The rare tail was cylindrical and turned pointy toward the end. The doctor claimed the excess body part was covered with hair and skin and the baby girl could sense the tail-like structure as she cried when the appendage was pinched by examiners. Even after performing a Lumbosacral X-ray, the doctors could not find any abnormalities or anomalies in her bond structure inside the tail.

This meant that the tail has no similarities with an appendix, the part whose usage in the body has been lost over time, hence it wasn’t functionless and termed as the ‘true tail.’ In simpler terms, the excess structure was made up of connective tissues, nerves, and muscles attached to the body. The doctors tested for a string of medical problems that could have led to its existence but found none. In addition to this, no brain or spine abnormalities were found in the infant, as per multiple MRI scans of her body. After several assessments and re-assessments, the doctors reached the conclusion, that the tail was safe to be severed from the infant’s body.

The surgery was conducted when the infant was 2 months old. Notably, by the time the doctors observed there was adequate growth in her tail as the structure had reportedly increased by 0-8 cm in length. The experts successfully managed to remove the tail and reconstructed the area in a Limberg plasty surgery. After the surgery, the infant had been discharged with no further complications.

According to the journal, humans can have tails in the womb but they’re generally reabsorbed inside the body before birth, however, in rare cases they continue to grow. In this particular case, the tail was said to be not attached to the infant’s nervous system, and hence it was surgically fit to be removed.

