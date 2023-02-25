Animals often face the risk of being hit by a speeding vehicle on roads passing through their natural habitation. In one such instance, a langur died after being hit by a vehicle in Assam. In a heartbreaking video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, a baby langur is seen weeping uncontrollably over its dead mother’s body after she was killed in an accident by a speeding vehicle. “This will haunt me for a long, long time. A Golden langur was assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby is still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him. I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby," Nanda wrote in the caption while narrating the incident.

The baby langur can be seen weeping in the video, holding onto its mother’s face, and attempting to awaken her. The baby was confused about what was happening as it observed its mother motionlessly laying on the road. A group of people can also be seen surrounding the mother and baby langur.

The video has received over 1.4 lakh views since it was posted on Twitter just a day ago and this number is constantly rising. Social media users expressed were left heartbroken by the tragic incident and some also demanded action against the reckless drivers on the road.

One user commented, “Heart-Wrenching scene, hope the forest department can get the baby back to a group of Golden Langurs"

“This is so sad! Why can’t we care for the co-inhabitants of our planet? Poor Baby!," reads another comment.

Another user wrote, “Sorry to say this but there are zero efforts by the government to protect animals from cruelty."

“Be it be a clear road; it doesn’t give right to any one to overspeed. Moreover, while we drive, we should always be careful and speed should be moderate. We save few minutes by over-speeding but it can cost someone his. Very unfortunate. All should be careful while on road."

Meanwhile, another old video depicting the brutality that crocodiles have been exposed to by humans had gone viral.

The crocodiles’ mouths are sealed shut with tape and their hands and legs are tied to their backs with a rope in the video which has received over 1.4 million views.

