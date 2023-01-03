‘Back to Work’ Memes Go Viral on Twitter as Desis Return to Office after New Year Celebrations

Are you guilty of calling in “sick" right after the Holiday season ended? If you are dreading going back to work now that the festivities are over, you are not alone. For a few weeks now, there are no holidays in sight. To make the matter worse winter is here. As the workspaces are coming back to life, the pain of picturing yourself back on your desk is something the entire Internet is relating to. While no one can stop you from leaving the comfort of your bed in this frosty winter, social media users can certainly help you ease the pain.

Nothing is more hilarious than scrolling through your social media and finding some relatable posts. Smiling through the tears is an art the Internet has managed to master. While some might not have had a long winter break, calling in sick right after New Year is a thought that has crossed a lot of people’s minds. If you don’t believe that, check out these hilarious memes:

A Twitter user perfectly captured the dreadful moment of being asked to come in for an important event at work. Heart attack or a cold? Take your pick on what is going to be your excuse.

Another user attempted the ‘Complete the sentence by hitting the middle button’ trend. It turned out brutally truthful. “My friends are coming to get me a brain scan and I have to go back to work tomorrow morning," read the tweet.

Has anyone attempted to turn their life around as the clock strikes 12 and the calendar year changes? A Twitter user shared how that fades away on the second day of the year. The Twitter User wrote, “On the second day of the year you wake up to realize nothing has changed."

Did the back-to-work memes help you feel enthusiastic about your workday ahead?

