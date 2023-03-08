The current state of the music industry is being criticised for the overuse of auto tune and lyrics that fail to captivate the audience, unlike a decade ago. Recently, Badshah shared his thoughts on what he perceives as good music, but his statement was met with backlash on Twitter. He tweeted that one doesn’t need to be a big star to have a hit and that music has become more democratic. However, this statement was seen as ironic by many Twitter users, who pointed out the rapper’s songs such as ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ and ‘Paagal’ and said, “Look who’s speaking".

The Indian rapper faced brutal trolling on social media after tweeting, “No one is making music. Everyone is shook. Insecure. Trying to crack the algorithms. Crack codes. Crack sounds. Coz koi bhi gaana hit ho raha hai." He added that good music always gets a hit, regardless of the time, and stated, “All you need to make is GOOD MUSIC. Dil de dil tak. Back to basics." He went on to add that good music always gets a hit, whether it’s now or later and stated, “All you need to make is GOOD MUSIC. Dil de dil tak. Back to basics."

However, many users accused him of being a hypocrite, and pointed out that even his own songs had a short shelf life and lacked depth. One user commented, “I agree that most are not making music these days including you also. Please look at your own songs first. What you all make & call them songs have less than 2 weeks of shelf life. Once in a while, we get to hear few good songs or a decent album but it’s a rarity these days," while another one said, “Arre. Who is talking".

One such user mocked the rapper’s statement, saying, “Ohh!! I thought they are lyrics of a new song." The fourth one criticised the rapper’s rhyming style, saying, “Bold words coming from someone whose raps literally sound like kids rhymes."

