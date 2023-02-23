The Baghpat ‘chaat war’ has, just like that, reached its second anniversary this February and Twitter hasn’t forgotten to tip their hats to the brave heroes who went viral forever that fateful day in 2021. If you somehow happened to bypass this significant historical event, the Internet dubbed a huge fight that broke out around this day in 2021 between two groups of ‘chaat’ vendors over customers as the Great Baghpat Chaat War, sometimes also known as the Great Battle of Papdi Chaat.

Twelve people were injured and eight were arrested in the incident in 2021, though no serious injuries were reported. Of the Baghpat Chaat War heroes, ‘Einstein Chacha’ or ‘Virus’ (played by Boman Irani in 3 Idiots) doppelganger is of special note. His dispassionate facial expression is truly representative of our times.

By the way, Einstein Chacha has since cut his hair. Here’s what Harendra Singh looks like now, after cutting his hair to rid himself of the perils of fame, as reported by an AajTak journalist.

Never forget.

