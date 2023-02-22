Bollywood has always been larger than life, and even though there are many indie filmmakers making do with perhaps just an iPhone, it’s no surprise that it takes a small village to put together your typical Bollywood flick. Even though actors, directors and producers take the cake, there are countless other people who get left behind the scenes literally and metaphorically.

A Twitter user, BH Harsh, has compiled a list of films where some unique credits have been given- like balloon manufacturing credit in Kismat, the people of Pochampali in Nishant, plant providers in Masoom, a random friend in Bluffmaster, ‘top of the production’ in Dhamaal and more.

Check out some interesting bits from the Twitter thread here:

Film Twitter often digs up such gems from old movies. Recently, Twitter user Pankaj Sachdeva compiled a list of Bollywood songs that make a mention of Twitter. The list includes ‘Jabra’ from ‘Fan’, ‘Matargashti’ from ‘Tamasha’, ‘Mera Wala Dance’ from ‘Simmba’, ‘Badla’ from ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ from ‘Entertainment’, ‘ Phollo Karta’ from ‘O Teri’, ‘Mumma Ki Parchai’ from ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Mere Dil Mein’ from ‘Half Girlfriend’.

