Ban on Imported Sex Dolls Lifted in South Korea

People living in South Korea can now bring in adult-sized sex dolls inside the country as officials have lifted a ban on the import of such dolls. It is interesting to note that the official law of South Korea never prohibited the import and possession of such dolls but even still, customs have seized thousands of them since 2018. This brings us to the question that why the dolls were seized in the first place if the import of such dolls was not illegal, according to the law of the country.

Reportedly, it was all about protecting the ‘beautiful tradition’ of South Korea. Legislation that forbids the import of goods that are thought to be offensive to South Korean customs and morality was used to prevent the import of life-size sex dolls. Initially, importers filed lawsuits to have the prohibition lifted and have the dolls released from customs. They claimed the goods didn’t violate people’s right to dignity.

In 2019, the Supreme Court upheld a decision that sex dolls are used for personal use and fall under the same category as pornography, which is tightly regulated, but legal. However, a petition was signed by a large number of people to stop bringing these dolls into the country as the petitioners believed it led to sex crimes.

However, after reviewing recent court rulings and after consulting the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, customs officials finally decided to lift the ban. However, the Customs Department has also clarified that there will still be a complete ban on child-sized dolls. However, this uplifting of the ban has been met with criticism and protests from some women’s organizations, who believe these dolls allow men to objectify women.

