People of colour all over the world have frequently faced racial abuse and slurs. People of African origin have most often had to bear the brunt of it. Even though the likes of Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. fought for the rights of black and brought about a revolutionary change, we still hear about incidents of racial abuse suffered by the black community across the world.

A recent such incident that took place during a New Orleans St Patrick’s Day parade has left an African-American family shaken.

The 24-year-old daughter of New Orleans-based Jeniffer Lawrence was enjoying the parade, showing their solidarity towards the cause when a banana was hurled at her, with the offensive N-word scribbled on it. She was shocked at the incident and immediately showed the banana to her family.

WBRZ television station in Louisiana received a statement from Jennifer Lawrence. “So, despite your extensive travel to express your support, all we receive is a banana with a derogatory term written on it," she said.

“It is not acceptable. I’m not sure whether this is the only banana they have; there might be a few more. It simply alters your attitude towards supporting particular individuals and organizations for you to support someone and then receive something so reprehensible," Jennifer further said.

She also shared an image of the banana on social media and received widespread support. The president of the parade has also apologised and promised to investigate the incident.

Such isolated incidents of racial abuse are not uncommon. Even celebrities have opened up about such incidents. Renowned British racer said in a previous interview with the Telegraph that he was called the N-word in school and even had bananas with racial slurs thrown at him at the age of 6. He added that he was left traumatised by these incidents.

