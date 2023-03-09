For many of us, pets have a special place in our family and we always strive to provide them with the best. You must have seen pet parents showering their pets with love in the form of clothes, toys, and good food. But have you ever seen two pet dogs getting married? That too in an elaborate marriage ceremony? A video has been doing rounds on Twitter which shows two pet dogs tying the knot and their owners following all the wedding rituals. “They had an Indian wedding for their dogs," the caption read.

The clip begins with the dog, who seems to be the groom, arriving in a small toy car with a kid. The dog is seen dressed in traditional wedding attire and is even wearing a turban. The car also has a heart at the front which reads “Rio" and “Ria". The dog gets filmed at the venue as jubilant guests dance to the thumping beats of the dhol.

Meanwhile, the bride is carried to the venue as per rituals as the attendees continue to dance. The “bride" and the “groom" are then brought together for the varmala ceremony. Well, it doesn’t end here. After the duo ties the knot, the bride leaves for her in-laws’ place in a “doli".

The function had everything from food and decorations to camera persons and music that one would expect at a usual Indian wedding.

The clip amassed thousands of views on Twitter. A number of users have reacted to it.

“I am sad I wasn’t invited," a person wrote.

“This is so cute," a user reacted.

While some found the gesture to be delightful, others did not seem too pleased.

“People have too much free time and money," a user said.

“Such a stupid act Better to feed poor instead of draining money," a comment read.

Another called it “cute" and asked, “Why would anyone have an issue with this?"

This wasn’t the first time a big fat wedding ceremony was held for dogs. Earlier this year, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh spent Rs 50,000 on the lavish wedding of a male dog, Tommy, and a female dog named Jaily.

