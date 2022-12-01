Bangalore People Talk About Freebies They Bring Back Home From Office in This Reddit Post

Many offices give their employees the privilege of freebies. Apart from stationary, there is coffee, cookies, and much more. Elaborating on the same, a thread was started on Reddit. One of the users took to the subreddit r/bangalore to ask fellow Bangaloreans what are the things they like bringing back home from the office on a very regular basis. “To those who get free snacks and food from your offices, what do you generally bring back home? I have seen a lot of people take soft drinks, juices and chips when they leave the office everyday. It serves some as traffic snacks, or for some bachelors it might even be dinner," read the post.

The post has now gone viral with nearly 200 comments. “My company had unique coffee mugs (with a certain logo) at disposal in the office cupboard. People would take it like hawkers and just leave it in the kitchen sink or throw it in the dustbin. The office cupboards where like restocked every week. What broke the back was when our VP found some of the these cups on Olx. Then onwards, the cupboard disappeared and everyone got one cup when they joined the company and that’s it," commented a Reddit user.

Advertisement

Another person wrote, “I know a company that used to stock 1L Tropicana juice boxes and 1L soft drink bottles. Staff used to nearly empty the fridge every day and take stuff home. Few days later, fridge disappeared."

One person wrote, “Here for the “I bring back stress and tiredness" comment."

Criticising the idea of bringing things home, one person wrote, “Snacks/drinks are not for consumption at home, they are not for consumption by family members. At my workplace HR had given a lecture to an employee who was visiting from India, and was taking snacks and drinks everyday for his kid. They followed it with a long email to the entire org. My company would also order hundred t-shirts for a group of 50 people to celebrate milestones. Even then few slow people would not get any. They found that these people who go crazy on free stuff were grabbing many t-shirts each. They had to end such a practice, and track the distribution manually. This abuse of honor system is sad."

Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

What freebies does your office provide?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here