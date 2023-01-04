'Banging New Year': Swiggy Sold Bumper 2,757 Durex Condom Packets on NYE

Swiggy said in a tweet on New Year’s Eve that 2757 packets of Durex condoms had been delivered by Instamart on the day. “2757 packets of @DurexIndia condoms delivered by @SwiggyInstamart so far. please order 4212 more to make it 6969, so we can all say “nice"," the tweet read. There’s no harm in a bit of juvenile humour when it comes to Twitter, clearly. When the tweet reached 6969 likes, Swiggy shared a screengrab and wrote “nice".

“Thank you for ‘delivering’ them O’s. We know atleast 2757 are having a banging new year 😉 P.s: We hope they order coffee together tomorrow morning [sic]," Durex India responded to the tweet. “The people who ordered these 2757 condoms are probably not reading this rn [sic]," Swiggy Instamart replied.

Whoever is running the Swiggy Twitter account is clearly having too much fun.

Condom deliveries and Swiggy weren’t an entirely pleasurable association a little while ago on Twitter. Yes, we are talking about the time a man from Coimbatore ordered ice cream and chips for his children on Swiggy but received condoms instead. An understandably miffed Periasamy took to Twitter on August 27 to share his complaint, along with a photo of the two packets of condoms he received through Swiggy Instamart. Although his original tweet has been deleted, another Twitter user has shared a screengrab of it on the microblogging platform. Reportedly, Periasamy’s issue was addressed and resolved by Swiggy after the tweet.

“My thoughts are with the other guy who got ice cream & chips!" The Twitter user who shared the screengrab wrote. His concern was reflected by many others who could be seen hypothesizing about how the “other guy" who got the ice cream and chips instead of condoms may have handled the situation.

