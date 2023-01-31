A self-made millionaire has recently revealed his plans to give away most of his fortune to society rather than keeping it safe for his loved ones and future generation. According to Daily Star, the man is Burnley-born businessman Dave Fishwick, who believes that leaving millions to his next generation will be nothing but a burden to them. After his death, Fishwick reportedly wants his family to work hard to earn money. He was brought up in a ramshackle house that had to be demolished, stated the publication.

He apparently left school and began his career as an entrepreneur without any money or qualification. Fishwick was a minibus dealer and eventually rose to take up on the high streets bank and his story of rags-to-riches has attracted the interest of prominent Hollywood biggies. Now, in a recent interaction with the publication, the 51-year-old spoke candidly of his wish of using his fortune to help those in need rather than keeping it in the family.

Fishwick believes that it is pertinent for children to work hard to achieve success. Sharing his personal account, the millionaire has come across many successful people who spoil their kids so much that they lose understanding of money’s value. “I am going to give 99% of my wealth away when I pass away, whatever week, or year it is. Hopefully, it’s a long time away," he said. The millionaire presumes that burdening the next 10 generations of Fishwicks with so much money that they don’t have to get out of bed at all seems to be troublesome for him. He wants his future generations to have a purpose to get up in the morning.

Reminiscing his struggling days, he recalled having three jobs to work in a day. “It’s important that you have that work ethic and I think hard work puts you where some good luck will find you. My kids don’t always agree with that but they are good kids," he explained.

Fishwick’s story gained prominence after the release of his Netflix biopic Bank of Dave. Helmed by Chris Foggin, the movie starred Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor, and Rory Kinnear in key roles. Released earlier this month, the biopic has garnered critical acclamation from fans and critics alike.

