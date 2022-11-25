Bankrupt Chinese Businessman Sells Sausages to Pay off Rs 52 Crore Debt, Earns Praise

A Chinese businessman who filed for bankruptcy now makes his living by peddling grilled sausages from a roadside stand. He not only created a roadside shop to support himself but also pays off his over 52 crores debt with the earned money.

52-year-old Tang Jian has won the praise of the Chinese people for his intention to raise money by opening a street booth in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou in order to pay off the enormous debt of 52 crores that he must repay after declaring bankruptcy, reported The South China Morning Post. He serves clients and prepares meals with his own hands. His company and personal history are making news in China, and social media users are raving about his customer service.

The source added citing The Qianjiang Evening News that Tang was a successful businessman who owned a number of restaurants and by the time he was 36 he had amassed a sizeable wealth. However, his fortunes altered in 2005 when he ventured into the field of landscape engineering. He lost more money in the business than he made.

The debts of $6.4 million (Rs 52 crore) eventually compelled him to sell his restaurants, residences, and cars. That's when he had the idea for the sausage-selling business.

Talking about his sausage-selling business, Tang told the portal, “Every sausage is genuinely filled with meat, and there is no starch in it. When compared with those sold in amusement parks or markets, ours will make you feel safer”. Tang said he could understand why his narrative had touched a nerve with the public. He added, “Each of us lives a challenging life and encounters many difficulties, but we must hold on to a spirit of never being defeated".

He claimed he didn't know when he would be able to pay off his loan but was confident he could. “We have to keep learning to face difficulties calmly and to march ahead with courage,” he said. Tang urged those who have lost loved ones or their jobs to find strength. He added, “We are born with nothing. Why be scared of starting all over again?” Millions of people have been inspired by Tang's story on social media, and many have praised his resiliency and upbeat outlook on life.

