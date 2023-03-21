Just as there are thousands of untold stories hidden all over the Bankura district, there are many traces of a folk culture that have fallen into disrepair. Let us take you to a museum today. Where dolls are collected from all over India and different parts of the world. Shri Mahadev Mukherjee a native of Bankura, formerly a student of the Government Art College, Calcutta, has set up a special “doll museum" known as “Putul Ghar" in his own home. About 1200 to 1300 rare dolls are kept in this strange museum.

From the outside, a doll may seem ordinary. With the hard work of the artist’s hands, each doll presents a new story. From the dolls, we learn about the folk-cultural history of various places including Bankura. Dolls are about to be lost, folk cultural glory is about to be lost. Shri Mahadev Mukherjee has created this huge and rare collection of puppets for 17 years with his efforts to preserve the folk cultural heritage of Bengal and other places. The collection ranges from mummy dolls of Beliatore artist Shivshank Rakshit from the Bankura district to dolls from Tanzania, Africa.

Shri Mahadev takes care of this dollhouse as long as he can. He wrote down the name and history of each doll. When the time will come, he will move on to his museum to a worthy successor. The objective is to spread folk culture and history. Folk cultural consciousness should be awakened. So, he will not hand over this collection of dolls except to qualified and proper hands. That is what he said.

