Bankura’s 'Tiger Shroff' is Creating a Buzz on Social Media With His Acrobatic Moves

Do you know at Bankura small “Tiger Shroff" resides? Small “Tiger Shroff" with the perfect acrobatic moves. There is no room for error. Perfect landing but if it is placed in little sideways there is a high possibility of leg fracture. However, this brave little boy did the impossible possible with his own efforts. Deep Kumar Chowdhury, a class five student of Bankura Zilla School, and a resident of Keshiakol, Bankura, did all the impossible gymnastic moves without training and a proper diet plan.

This little “Tiger Shroff" from Bankura has been practising every day from early morning until the sun rises on his head with the dream of playing in the Olympics for his country. Deep’s talent caught the eye of the teachers of the school and then a video posted by Deep’s teacher Shri Mahadev Mukherjee went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deep’s father Ranjit Kumar Chowdhury is a civic volunteer by profession. As he has night duty almost every day, he cannot accompany Deep always. But this petite “pocket dynamite" from Bankura learned gymnastics from the internet alone. Due to a lack of financial acumen, Deep could not get training from a trainer. Therefore, Bankura’s Deep Kumar Chowdhury created a storm on social media by making a gymnastics video as his own trainer. On the other hand, father Ranjit Kumar Chowdhury wants to see his son represent the country after getting proper training.

There is talent. The combination of hard work with talent can bring sky-high success. Both exist in Bankura’s Deep. Despite his incredible talent, this little boy keeps his feet on the ground and works hard day and night. All that is needed for him is a little guidance and inspiration. Only then, he can earn the medal for the country. He can brighten the name of the Bankura district. But for now, this personal fight of Tiger Shroff from Bankura will inspire hundreds of youngsters.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here