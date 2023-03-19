The internet is a treasure trove of odd and unusual content that never fails to captivate its audience. From intriguing animal videos to bizarre recipe clips, the entertainment options seem endless. However, some of the strange occurrences on Indian streets also make their way to social media and go viral, such as a recent incident where a Desi man was spotted giving a bike ride to a Barbie doll. Yes, you heard that right! This peculiar sight has left social media users scratching their heads and searching for humuorous explanations.

A Twitter user named Kabir Taneja recently shared a photo of a man on a bike with a small Barbie doll attached to the back of the pillion seat by a black string. The photo sparked amusement among social media users, who were left wondering about the reason behind this bizarre scene. Taneja shared the photo with the caption, “One really sees some very random stuff on Delhi’s roads…". Some speculated whether the rider was aware of the Barbie doll on his pillion seat, while others wondered if he was simply trying to do something out of the box.

Advertisement

One user speculated, “Pretty sure it’s the deed done by her daughter!!" Another user suggested that the father may be obediently following his daughter’s instructions without questioning her. Some people found humour in the situation, with one remarking, “Good thing is she is wearing a seatbelt". “This can actually be a Netflix series not the cute one but the absolute horrific brutal one," quipped the other.

Advertisement

A user even compared it with a Bajaj Platina advertisement that was similar. On the other hand, some saw the father’s action as an endearing gesture towards his daughter, with comments like, “Man surely has a cute daughter". Another person said, “Woahhh best thing today".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here