Base Jumper Escapes 120-Metre 'Death Plunge' After Parachute Fails to Open

For all the adrenaline junkies out there, the biggest thrill is perhaps lunging from a great height with nothing but a parachute on your back. This Russian Base Jumper from Konakovo decided to attempt jumping from a 120-meter pylon. This turned into anyone’s biggest nightmare. As his friend watched and recorded the base jumping, the man’s parachute did not open. He was descending at a great speed but had no safety. Talk about a thrilling sport going horribly wrong. Thankfully, the snow underneath saved him from falling to his death. The clip was originally shared on YouTube a decade ago. It recently gained traction over Reddit. Check out how this entire event unfolded:

Advertisement

Horrified was an understatement when it came to the reactions of social media users. Not only were they in disbelief that the guy lived to tell the tale but the calm reaction from his friend also caught them off guard. Many joked that it seemed like the cameraman had quite a few friends attempt this and fail. Others said it reminded them of cartoon characters who landed on snow like it was the perfect place to land. A Reddit user commented, “Did the bridle get tangled around his leg or something that would prevent the parachute from pulling the pin? Or was the parachute itself too small to get the container open? I’m assuming the former?"

“I don’t know what is most surprising: that the guy survived or that there was such a sparse reaction from the camera guy?" read another comment.

Another user wrote, “You can’t help but think ‘well that was a soft landing’ when watching someone land in snow…. Even when it’s not."

Ladbible quoted MailOnline as reporting that the man fractured his vertebrae, pelvis and legs. While that might sound like an accident that would take months if not years to recover from, that was not the case. The Base Jumper was able to walk again within three months.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on this base jumping attempt going wrong?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here