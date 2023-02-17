A letter that was lost in 1916 found its way to a London address more than a hundred years after being posted from England’s Bath city. The correspondence arrived in Hamlet Road, south London, to the current residents who were left baffled after noticing a penny stamp that bore the head of King George V along with Bath and Sydenham postmarks on the envelope. “We noticed that the year on it was ’16. So we thought it was 2016," occupant Finlay Glen told CNN. “Then we noticed that the stamp was a King rather than a Queen, so we felt that it couldn’t have been 2016."

Reportedly, the letter was received in 2021 at 27-year-old Glen’s Crystal Palace flat. He realised that the letter was too old and could be of historical interest which made him submit it to a local quarterly magazine, Norwood Review. “As a local historian I was amazed and delighted to have the details of the letter passed to me," said Stephen Oxford, editor of the magazine. He then revealed that the letter was addressed to Katie Marsh, wife of stamp dealer Oswald Marsh, the former resident of the Hamlet Road property. It was sent by her friend Cristabel Mennell, the daughter of tea merchant Henry Tuke Mennell, while she was vacationing in Bath.

“My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I am feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle," read the opening lines of the letter. The sender further wrote, “I’ve been most miserable here with a very heavy cold." But how did the letter reach its final destination after more than a century? That remains a mystery!

“Incidents like this happen very occasionally, and we are uncertain what has happened in this incident," stated a Royal Mail spokesperson. Meanwhile, Mr. Oxford mentioned that it was likely that the letter got lost at the Sydenham sorting office, which has now closed. “I think it is being redeveloped. So, in that process, they must have found this letter hidden somewhere, perhaps fallen behind some furniture."

On the other hand, Glen, who is a theater director and playwright, remarked that he would like to include such a strange twist of fate, that occurred with ‘Bath to London’ delivery, in his next play.

