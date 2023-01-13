BBC Journalist Calls RRR's Naatu Naatu 'Distinctly Mediocre' Song

After RRR’s song Naatu Naatu received the prestigious Golden Globe Award under the ‘Best Original Song’ category, fans and celebrities went on to congratulate the makers on their big win. However, many were critical of the worthiness of the song. And now journalist Nikhil Inamdar, who works for BBC, expressed that the victory was underserved. While sharing his opinion on Twitter, he said that Naatu Naatu is “distinctly mediocre" and went on to call it a “tragedy" as it won big at the prestigious award ceremony. “Heard Naatu Naatu for the first time today. What a tragedy that something so distinctly mediocre is judged our best!" he tweeted.

The tweet has garnered massive attention from social media users. Twitter was left divided by the journalist’s tweet. Some of them went on to support the song and its win at the Award function, while some agreed with him and revealed that there are much better songs by Indian artists. One of the users wrote, “Valid personal opinion, but on a day when the nation is celebrating what may be someone’s biggest win, why play spoilsport?"

Another user wrote, “Well said, serious Indian cinema does not win, but rubbish like Slumdog Millionaire & complete nonsense which caters to a white audience’s needs for “Indian musicals & exoticism" is celebrated … Swades or an Aakrosh do not get nominated but these… that is our reality."

A Twitter user also wrote, “That’s absolutely fine. It opens doors for them to discover our best. Happened with AR & Jai Ho too. Good people, eventually, get discovered".

RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravaani and crooned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The lyrics have been penned by Chandrabose. Naatu Naatu outperformed other nominees for the category, including celebs such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Alexandre Desplat, and Rihanna. Rajamouli’s directorial was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film category at the Golden Globe Awards but lost to Santiago Mitre’s film Argentina, 1985.

RRR is a fictional story based on two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. Ram Charan portrayed Alluri Seetharama Raju, while Jr NTR portrayed Komaram Bheem in the film. RRR collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran.

