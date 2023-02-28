Bear Grylls of Man Vs Wild fame recently reminisced about his adventure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2019. In a now-viral tweet, the British survivalist posted a throwback picture with PM Modi where the two are seen in a raft, trying to cross a river while getting drenched in the rain. The post had several people wishing that PM Modi and the adventurer would collaborate once more and bring a second episode for audiences the world over.

The picture that Bear Grylls shared was from the part of the episode where the two were braving the cold and heavy torrential rain. They are photographed talking in a blue raft while trying to cross the Kosi river. Sharing the image, Bear Grylls wrote, “Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India Narendra Modi - Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking…"

The tweet has garnered over 1.4 million views since it was first posted on Monday. People, in the comments section, are not only praising this episode but also asking for another one like it.

This episode, shot in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park, was aimed at raising awareness about the need to preserve the environment. On the show, Bear Grylls and PM Modi remained in the forested area for 48 hours. They smelled elephant dung, improvised spears to protect themselves from wild animals, and even shared a hot cup of tea after getting drenched in the rain. PM Modi also spoke about his childhood as a tea seller, and about his journey to the Himalayas. The show’s premiere saw the highest-ever reach for the infotainment genre. It gathered a total of 3.6 million impressions.

Bear Grylls shared a photo from this adventure on Twitter a couple of years ago, too.

He spoke about PM Modi’s humility and calmness despite all of the challenges the two had to face throughout the show. “It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis," he said.

