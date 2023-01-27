There is no animal spotting on Mars yet, but something similar to a bear’s face was captured on the surface of the Red Planet. The University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory: HiRISE shared a snap of what looked like a bear’s face. The feature has a huge round outline, looking like the head of a bear, two smaller circles to pass off as eyes, and even what looked like a bear’s snout. As if it was not already shocking enough, all of these features fell in perfect symmetry. HiRISE shared this snap on their official Twitter handle and wrote, “HiPOD: A Bear on Mars? This feature looks a bit like a bear’s face. What is it really?" Check it out here:

When social media users found this feature, many shared bear puns. Others posted memes and edits of the feature. For some, it was time to mention some very specific constellations like the Ursa Major and Ursa Minor. A Twitter user tweeted, “The fact that NASA is hiding the truth about life on Mars is unbearable."

Another user wrote, “If you look closely, there’s a little piece of iron inside the bear’s mouth. In my view, this sphere was launched when the dough was soft on the point of dripping, forming the upper side of the bear’s muzzle."

To some, it was not a bear that they saw when they first looked at the snap. One user saw the iconic Doge meme instead of the bear. For another user, it was a completely different creature. They tweeted, “Of course, it’s not a bear on Mars. Everyone knows seals come from Mars. You can tell by the lack of ears. Pseudo-science."

Meanwhile, HiRISE themselves shared a possible explanation of what this feature could have been. On its official website, Lunar and Planetary Laboratory shared that the image was acquired on December 22 last year. They mentioned that there is a hill with a V-shaped collapse structure which is creating the nose. As for the eyes, there are two craters and the head is created by a circular fracture pattern. How was this circular fracture pattern made? That might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater. The laboratory has also questioned that perhaps the nose is actually a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava.

