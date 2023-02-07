Grammys 2023 was a star-studded affair with Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, Lizzo, Adele and others taking home big wins. Some fierce fights also broke out as Beyoncé was snubbed for Album of the Year once again, with Harry Styles taking home the mega award. Performers at the show included artists like Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

Amidst it all, one thing remained constant: Ben Affleck becoming a meme. If you’re an introvert, you probably know the feeling of your social battery running out without warning in the middle of an event. Not even Beyoncé or Harry Styles could save your evening from there. Ben Affleck, seated next to Jennifer Lopez, was seen looking- ahem- rather stoic through the proceedings at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

We love it for Ben to not be a compulsory Manic Pixie Dream Girl like most of Hollywood! The world certainly needs more people who are not afraid to show they are miserable at social events.

