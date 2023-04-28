Bengal Residents Get Frogs Married to Please Rain God Amid Intense Heat

Bengal is currently experiencing a heatwave with high temperatures, prompting several districts in South Bengal to issue heatwave warnings for the next few days. In an attempt to bring relief from the scorching heat, a wedding ceremony was held for male and female frogs, with the hope of rain. Despite the hot weather, the age-old tradition was celebrated with traditional instruments such as drums, conch shells, and bells, creating a lively atmosphere that resonated throughout the entire area with ‘Ululudhvani’, a tradition where women produce a sound called ‘Ululu’ during weddings in Assam, Bengal, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

It is common to experience heat waves during the summer season, but the arrival of Kalbaisakhi (rain) is unpredictable. The parched plants get revitalised with the life-giving rainwater, and the exhausted animals finally find some respite. This is a natural cycle of life. However, the absence of rainfall throughout the entire month of Baisakh has led to the realisation of the potential suffering for farmers. In such situations, the people of Bengal resort to traditional means in the hopes of receiving rain.

A glimpse of an ancient custom was witnessed in the Sardar Para area of Shantipur Haripur Panchayat in Nadia, where the Hindu tradition of celebrating a frog marriage was followed with great pomp and show. Kamal Fakir, a resident of the tribal area, shared that this tradition has been practiced in their village for a long time. The wedding ceremony involved reciting mantras and was believed to bring rain within the next 24 hours. The organizers explained that the purpose of this ritual was to please Varundev, the god of rain. The bride and groom, both frogs, were present at the local Kali temple, where a prayer to the Goddess was offered as part of the procession.

Locals also believe that frogs are a symbol of fertility. This is because the presence of frogs can be observed from the very beginning of the emergence of the living world. Frogs are known for laying eggs in water, which then hatch into small tadpoles, and eventually develop into adult frogs that emerge onto the land. Interestingly, frog statues can be found in various locations throughout the country and even abroad. There have been reports of frogs being worshipped in many places, highlighting their significance in different cultures and traditions.

Local representative Tapas Biswas was present alongside the villagers during the ceremony. When asked about his thoughts on the matter, he stated, “As a public representative, it is my duty to stand by the people in their moments of joy and sorrow. They have their beliefs and customs, and I have come here to show respect towards them."

However, Biswas also mentioned that the villagers had requested to release the frogs back into their own natural habitat after the ceremony. The entire area was filled with a festive spirit during the event, with everyone coming together to celebrate this ancient tradition.

