Bengal’s 102-Year-Old ‘Working’ Lady Motivates Several To Pick Up the Baton and Get Going

Kolaghat: It’s your determination and will that drive your inner self to fend for yourselves and your family. Such inspiring is the story of Lakshmibala Devi of Kolaghat who, despite crossing the age of 102, holds the baton of the world to herself. She stepped into this world of domesticity at a young age, firmly holding her husband’s hand. Come every Monday and Friday to New Bazaar in West Bengal’s Kolaghat, she could be seen sitting in the market selling vegetables. Truly, it’s like an unyielding insistence, where age is just a number!

Lakshmibala Devi was born in 1920 in the Bagdiha village of Kolaghat. During the independence struggle, she even joined the Quit India movement against the British Empire. It was her grit and courage that didn’t let her be a burden to anyone, even after her marriage. She fought poverty and the patriarchal society after getting married at the age of 13. Having shifted to Yogibed village, she decided to help her husband to support the finances. Since then, she hasn’t stopped.

Life wasn’t a piece of cake for the mother of five daughters and a son. She sat in the market to earn a livelihood at such an early age. Counting to her struggles, Lakshmibala lost her husband when her son was only 7 years old. But, the valiant lady kept going!

Today, Lakshmibala’s son, Gaur, has a tea shop in Kolaghat market. He takes her to the market at 3 am on his bicycle every week. After buying vegetables and grains from the local farmers, she sells the goods while sitting in the market till noon.

Even though her audibility and visibility have decreased due to declining years, she hasn’t stopped earning for the family which is, indeed, applaudable. She hobbles through the streets to reach her ‘workplace’ even after her son and grandsons’ multiple requests to not do so. Praising the old ‘working’ lady, local resident Asim Das said, “Even at the age of 102, she does not want to be a burden in the world. Her stubbornness to not give up inspires many." Truly, a tale that motivates us to not let problems confine our goals because in the end, problems will ‘end’, and those should not affect your ‘endless’ visions.

