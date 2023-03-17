People have begun looking beyond material offerings by their companies. Acknowledging the need, many firms are now engaged in a race to offer the best perks to their employees. In a similar instance, a Bengaluru-based company announced an optional holiday for its employees today, March 17 in view of World Sleep Day. A D2C home-and-sleep solutions start-up, Wakefit Solutions, popular for its home furnishings products shared a screenshot of the mail that was sent to all the employees on LinkedIn. The title of the mail read: “Surprise Holiday: Announcing the Gift of Sleep".

The home solutions company in their surprise email wrote, “We are thrilled to announce that Wakefit will celebrate International Sleep Day on Friday, the 17th of March as an optional holiday for all its employees. As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day as festival especially when it falls on a Friday! You can avail this leave like any other holiday through the HR portal."

“The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21% increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022 and an 11% spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation’s prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep?" the mail further read.

World Sleep Day, an annual event observed on the third Friday of March, aims to spread awareness about the importance of good sleep and sleep-related concerns. Quality sleep ensures consistency in work, helps boost concentration and leaves one feeling motivated.

This is not the first time the company has announced a sleep break for its employees. Back in May last year, Wakefit Solutions announced a “Right to Nap policy" that permitted employees to take a 30-minute nap during their working hours.

Director and co-founder of Wakefit, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, in an official statement said that the company has fixed 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm as the official nap hours for their employees to take a well-deserved break. He also mentioned that the firm is working towards creating cosy nap pods and quiet rooms in the office. The move received an overwhelming response from the employees and it was widely on social media platforms.

