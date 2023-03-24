Bengaluru Blossoms: Aerial View Captures IT Capital's Pink Flower Delight

Bengaluru, the Indian IT hub, has undergone a stunning transformation as its streets and aerial view are now adorned with pink hues, creating a mesmerising sight reminiscent of Silicon Valley. Numerous pictures and videos show the fallen pink leaves strewn across the city’s roads, while canopies of pink flowers provide a charming shelter. Recently, a video has emerged on social media, capturing the aerial view of the city embellished with pink flowers. Raj Mohan, a photographer, posted the video on Twitter, displaying a picturesque landscape in various shades of pink. The footage captures a train passing through lush green fields and blossoming trees, making it a captivating visual experience.

The video is captioned, “Bengaluru is now adorned in pink, as it does every year at this time! #Bengaluru #cherryblossom #IndianRailways."

The video has garnered over 97,000 views and 1,500 likes so far, and numerous users have left comments expressing their appreciation. A user was impressed by the beautiful colours of the video, stating “The colours are amazing, and it’s so beautiful ❤️."

Meanwhile, another user felt the need to correct a common misconception, commenting, “Every year around March-April, it has become a tradition to point out that the flower is not a cherry blossom but a #Pinktrumpet or Tabebuia Rosea."

Ananth Rupanagudi, a railway official, shared the video on his Twitter profile and expressed his admiration for the mesmerising cherry blossom landscape in Bengaluru. He described the video as a brilliant capture of the city’s spring and wrote “This is such a beautiful video of the railway landscape amidst the lovely cherry blossoms of Bengaluru! Brilliant capture of the Bengaluru spring! #IndianRailways #Bengaluru #Spring #CherryBlossoms."

The Twitter community has also expressed delight at the beautiful scenery. One user commented “Whattay. Pink Bengaluru and Trains. These are a few of my #favouriteThings."

Earlier in January, pictures of Bengaluru’s streets adorned with pink flowers had gone viral. This pink spectacle is a result of the annual blooming of Tabebuia flowers, which usually occurs around springtime, and adds a lovely pink hue to the city’s landscape.

