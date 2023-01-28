Home » BUZZ » Bengaluru Cabbie Cancels Woman’s Uber Ride; The Reason Will Leave You In Splits

The cab driver asked the woman to cancel the ride for a simple reason.

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

January 28, 2023

Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman shares a screenshot of her chat with the Uber driver.
The daily grind of booking a cab or an auto is taxing. After waiting for what seems like a lifetime, if you’re lucky, you may finally get a ride. But even then there is no assurance of the driver showing up at your doorstep. You may have to undergo a number of questions ranging from “destination khan hai" to “payment cash mein hai"? Well, if you tick all the boxes that’s when your driver may agree to take you for a ride. Every day, we come across stories of people struggling to book cabs and autos online. Now, a similar incident has come to light from Bengaluru where a woman has shared why her driver cancelled her ride, and it was for a simple reason.

Ashi shared her experience on Twitter. She decided to book an Uber, and Bharath, a cab driver who was assigned to pick her up accepted the ride. However, even after accepting the trip, Ashi got rejected by him in the chat box. In the screenshot shared by her on social media platform, we can see the she text she received from the driver. It read, “Cancel this riide, im sleepy." To this, Ashi simply wrote, “ok."

Along with the screenshot, she wrote, “Tired after a day of hustling at Peak Bengaluru." Within no time, her post went viral with over 2.9 lakh views. While some found it hilarious, others said it was relatable and shared their own experiences in the comment section.

One of the comments read, “I would have offered to drive instead."

RELATED NEWS

Sharing her experience, a user tweeted, “At least this guy was honest. There was this one time - on my way back from BLR [Bengaluru] airport, the cab guy just pulled over on ORR [Outer Ring Road] and said “madam, I can’t drive anymore - I’m sleepy". It was around 3:30 AM, I was jet lagged and scared as hell."

This person found the incident hilarious and wrote, “Sleep is priority."

“The most irritating point of all this is why do they accept rides in first place? What’s so compelling asking rider to cancel?" mentioned a commuter.

Scroll below to see more reactions:

The cabbie asking you to cancel a ride is common but have you received any bizarre messages or requests? Let us know in the comments.

January 28, 2023
last updated: January 28, 2023, 10:15 IST
